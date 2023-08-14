Huda Al Tunaiji (Abu Dhabi)

I warn of “dry drowning”, which occurs after rescuing people from normal drowning situations, and threatens people’s lives outside the water.

This type of drowning, which constitutes about 2% of drowning cases in the world, occurs especially in children, when an adult or child is exposed to a fleeting drowning incident in the swimming pool, for example, where it is normal for him to inhale and swallow some water, and as soon as this person is rescued and is Making sure that he is breathing normally, we think that the danger has passed, but what happens is that after the water enters through the nose or mouth, and although it does not reach the lungs, the trachea muscles and as a defensive reaction begin to contract gradually, then the body begins to deprive itself of oxygen Gradually, the person will reach death if the situation is not remedied quickly.

Dry drowning, or what has been termed as the “malignant killer,” although it is rare, requires immediate attention, otherwise it becomes fatal, as it depends on deceiving the body, and making it deprive itself of oxygen, thinking that it is drowning.

And with the increasing demand for beaches and swimming pools during the summer, parents of the competent medical authorities called for promoting awareness of the dangers of “dry drowning” so that the different groups of society can deal with it if it occurs.

Parents stressed the need to spread the health culture concerned with the causes of this type of dry drowning, how it occurs, its causes, symptoms and methods of prevention, and the most important correct first aid that requires rapid intervention by those present at the accident site to save the injured case.

Alia Al Shamsi (guardian): Dry drowning has become one of the frightening accidents that people, especially children, can be exposed to, after surviving a drowning accident, whether in the sea or swimming pools, after inhaling large amounts of water that reach the respiratory system. And thus difficulty in breathing and suffocation, after they got out of the water for a period of time.

She pointed out that this situation may pose a great danger to the category of children in particular, because they do not realize the seriousness of the situation, and do not know the symptoms that require rapid intervention, as some may believe that their children who were exposed to the drowning accident survived, and that they are in good health and well as a result of practicing their lives normally, but it is the opposite. Exactly so, as parents should take care and caution after their children are exposed to drowning, and identify the symptoms that may appear on them, which may indicate their exposure to dry drowning, which has symptoms and complications that must be observed and verified, and that require them to go directly to the hospital to receive care necessary medical before it is too late.

For her part, Hessa Ali (a guardian) said: Dry drowning is not known to many, due to the scarce information about it among members of society, as it requires the medical and concerned authorities to clarify this aspect by mentioning the causes and symptoms that afflict those who are exposed to drowning, specifically the category of children who suffer from drowning. They do not realize the extent of the danger they may be exposed to, so parents must pay attention and take this aspect seriously by identifying the child’s situation after drowning and survival, and the most important symptoms related to dry drowning, and thus providing the necessary first aid until he is immediately transferred to the hospital. to verify its health, as well as methods of prevention.

continuous monitoring

Hessa Ali stated that the responsibility for protecting children lies with parents, who must identify and look for symptoms of this drowning that may haunt their children, while they are enjoying their summer vacations and going to various marine sites and in swimming pools and basins, and constantly monitoring them throughout their time in the water and paying attention To them, and to be present in a timely manner during their exposure to a drowning accident, by requesting the provision of the necessary medical care in a timely manner.

Omar Al-Shehhi (a guardian) said: Parents must adhere to some preventive methods after their children have drowned and survived, by monitoring their breathing process, in the event of any side effects, and quickly transferring them to the hospital to assess their condition and take the necessary action, taking care in advance to Training children to swim and not leaving them without prior knowledge of it, wearing a life jacket and choosing appropriate pools for their age.

He stated that this type of drowning, which began to appear recently, and which may result in loss of life, requires increasing the awareness of members of society and educating them about it and its various aspects in order to protect their children and themselves from the danger of exposure to cases of dry drowning, as well as calling on all competent and medical authorities to the importance of Organizing awareness workshops, programs and initiatives that will increase community awareness of this type of drowning.

Community awareness

The Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, affiliated to the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, which is concerned with strengthening the public health and preventive health system in the emirate, attaches great importance to educating the local community in the emirate about the danger of dry drowning in children, as the center works to promote public health and preventive health in the region, by publishing Awareness materials through the media and social channels, to educate the public on the importance of preventing this type of fatal accident.

Samira Al Kathiri, Head of the Occupational Safety Department at the Centre, said: Children between the ages of one and four years are the most vulnerable to dry drowning, which occurs when a person loses an adequate amount of oxygen after suffering a drowning accident while swimming. Symptoms are in the form of dizziness, difficulty breathing, rapid breathing, foam coming out of the nose and mouth, feeling sleepy, and coughing. Most drowning cases for this age group occur in bathtubs, home swimming pools, plastic ponds, toilets, water buckets, etc. 5 centimeters of water is enough to drown a child. .

Al Kathiri added: Therefore, the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health urges parents to recognize these symptoms, act quickly if their children are exposed to any of them, and take them to the hospital immediately, and train to provide first aid, which includes lung resuscitation procedures, before transferring the injured person to the hospital to receive medical care. necessary.

She pointed out the importance of observing children while swimming and bathing, because their movement is sluggish, which makes the process of their fall easy, as young children do not have sufficient muscle strength to deal with a bucket, toilet or any other container containing water that exposes the child to fall into it with the full weight of his head and be It is difficult to lift his weight compared to the extremities of his body.

She stressed the need to teach children the correct swimming skills and to constantly monitor them while they are in swimming pools and beaches, under the supervision of an adult and not to leave them alone, and to educate supervisors to provide life jackets and carry a first aid bag as important preventive measures.

Samira Al Kathiri gave advice on the importance of securing home swimming pools, by placing a fence with self-locking doors around the pool, preparing the floor with anti-slip materials and providing the swimming pools with fixed ladders and metal handles, in addition to securing the pool doors when not in use, and water storage practices abound in the summer. to cool it, which may be a source of danger for young children, and therefore we note the importance of emptying any water pool in the toilets and places where children are

It is worth noting that the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, through its website www.adphc.gov.ae, provides a variety of educational materials in both Arabic and English.

How do we protect our children?

Abu Dhabi Police called on families to adhere to the necessary guidelines to avoid children drowning in swimming pools, confirming, within the “Safe Summer” campaign, its interest in raising community awareness to prevent children from swimming alone in home pools.

She indicated that there are five guidelines that must be adhered to for the safety of children:

First, putting a secure fence around swimming pools in homes so that children cannot enter them on their own, and that the floor be non-slip, and lock the doors leading to the swimming pools, which must be equipped with fixed ladders and metal handles distributed around their perimeter.

Secondly, parents should not be preoccupied with the phone or the virtual world while children are swimming, indicating that within a few minutes a drowning accident may occur if children are not alert and close.

Third, wearing swimming equipment and providing children with collars, tools and life jackets while swimming.

Fourth, parents, caregivers, older children, and pool owners must learn how to perform immediate CPR on a drowning person before ambulances arrive.

Fifth, teaching children survival skills in the water, by teaching them swimming lessons and learning basic skills in water safety, including how to stand in the water, and stay on the beach or near the edge of the pool.

12 life rafts to protect children from drowning in home swimming pools

As part of the “Safe Summer” campaign, Abu Dhabi Police warned families of the danger of leaving children unattended in swimming pools, stressing the need to accompany them and intensify supervision over them in order to avoid drowning accidents.

She explained that negligence is a major cause of child drowning, which requires not being distracted from them.

She indicated that there are 12 lifelines to protect children from drowning in home swimming pools, the most important of which is that children not use swimming pools on their own, put a safe fence around the pools and learn to swim, and that the floor surrounding the swimming pool be non-slip, and provide children with collars, tools and lifejackets while swimming. Parents should not be preoccupied with phones while their children are swimming, parents should learn the principles of first aid, lock doors leading to swimming pools when not in use, children under 3 years old should not be allowed to enter pools, pools should be provided with fixed ladders and metal handles distributed around their perimeter, and no child should be ignored. Safety instructions, emphasizing the importance of taking this matter into consideration for their safety.