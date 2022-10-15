Among the new signings of Milan for now only Pobega (who already knew the environment) convinces. Dest and Origi also have problems, but no one at Milanello is worried: the stories of Tonali, Leao and Kalulu teach
Adli, Origi, Pobega, De Ketelaere, Thiaw, Dest, Vranckx, Dest. Scrolling through the list of Milan’s new faces and evaluating the performance and playing time of this first phase of the season, one would have to raise an eyebrow on the Rossoneri summer market. And it is doubtful that the right choices have been made. It would be a mistake, though.
#Dry #Ketelaere #AdliThiawVranckx #minutes #easy #learn #Piolese
Leave a Reply