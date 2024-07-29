On passport photos published by Israeli mediathey look into the camera, smiling. They are the faces of the twelve Druze teenagers who were killed on Saturday when a rocket hit a sports field in Majdal Shams, a village on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The militant Lebanese group Hezbollah denies that it was behind the attack, but Israel does hold it responsible. For example, the Israeli army points out that debris was found from Iran, Hezbollah’s major sponsor. That Israel will respond to the attack is certain; the world is waiting in suspense to see how strong the response will be, and whether it will mean an escalation of the regional conflict.

Visiting Majdal Shams on Monday afternoon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would respond forcefully to the attack. “The State of Israel will not and cannot let this pass. Our response will come, and it will be harsh.” A senior Israeli defense official was quoted by Reuters as saying that Israel wants to hurt Hezbollah but does not want to “drag the region into an all-out war.”

Hezbollah, in turn, has begun moving precision-guided missiles. A spokesman for the group told the AP that Hezbollah “does not want an outright war” with Israel. “But if war breaks out, we will fight without borders.” Since the Gaza war began last October, Hezbollah has fired thousands of rockets and dozens of explosive drones into Israel. Israel estimates that Hezbollah has an arsenal of 150,000 rockets.

Relatives of the victims visit the football field where Saturday’s attack took place. Photo Atef Safadi/EPA

International leaders are calling on both Israel and Hezbollah to show restraint. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani discussed efforts to prevent a new war in the Middle East with his Israeli and Lebanese counterparts, Israel Katz and Bou Habib. Their US counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, called Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Minute of silence

In Israel, the dead teenagers were mourned: the Israeli team at the Olympic Games in Paris held a minute of silence to commemorate them. Israel considers the plateau an integral part of its own country. According to Tel Aviv, the rocket attack was therefore an attack on Israel. But the relationship between the Druze on the Golan Heights and Israel is complicated.

The Druze are an Arabic-speaking religious community spread across Syria, Israel, Lebanon and Jordan. Their religion is a combination of monotheistic religions, esoteric elements and ideas from Greek philosophy. Within Israel, the Druze, who live mainly in the northern Galilee, are known for their loyalty to the Jewish state, often serving in the army or police.

But the Druze on the Golan, unlike their fellow believers in the Galilee, are not Israeli citizens. The Golan Heights, a hilly area the size of the province of Zeeland, belongs to Syria. During the Six-Day War in 1967, Israel conquered two-thirds of the plateau. Approximately 131,000 Syrians, 94 percent of the population of the Golan at the time, were expelled and 158 villages and towns were destroyed; Israeli settlers were allowed to settle on the freed-up land. Only the 7,000 Druze were allowed to stay. Their community has now grown to around 21,000 souls.

In 1981, Israel unilaterally annexed the territory, in violation of international law. After this annexation, the majority of the Druze refused Israeli citizenship; the twelve teenagers who were killed did not have an Israeli passport. The Druze do not have Syrian passports either. With the help of a laissez passer, they can travel anywhere – except Syria.

Loyal to Assad

Many Druze on the plateau were loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. That loyalty began to shift since the war in Syria broke out in 2011: many younger Druze no longer felt the connection to Syria, and they could expect little support from Assad. The number of applications for an Israeli passport began to increase. If Hezbollah is indeed behind the rocket attack on the sports field, loyalty to Assad will be further tested: the Lebanese movement is an ally of the Syrian president.

A day after the attack, there was considerable anger towards Hezbollah in Majdal Shams. The New York Times shouted 52-year-old Nasser Abu Saleha relative of four of the slain children, called for the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. “We want a response today, not tomorrow,” Abu Saleh said.

Druze mourn Guevara Ibrahim, who was killed in the attack on their community. Photo Leo Correa/AP

Syria’s Druze are also becoming more critical of the alliance between their president Assad and Hezbollah. During a small gathering held Sunday in the Druze Syrian town of Al-Sweida, residents blamed the Assad regime for “selling out” the Golan and Hezbollah for “killing children.”

However, analyst Mohanad Hage Ali of the Lebanon-based think tank Carnegie Middle East Center doubts whether Hezbollah was really behind the rocket attack. He mainly misses a clear motive, he says: “Hezbollah has been trying for some time to strengthen ties with the Druze in Lebanon, a significant minority.” At a meeting earlier this year, Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt made it clear that he supported Hezbollah’s fight against Israel, according to Hage Ali. “That Hezbollah then carries out a massacre of the Druze a month later makes no sense.”

With the assistance of Melvyn Ingleby