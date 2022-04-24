Drusilla Gucci has decided to leave Francesco Chiofalo claiming to be disgusted and disgusted by his words and his behavior: this is what happened during the last episode of La Pupa and the Nerdy Show

Drusilla Gucci ready to leave Francesco Chiofalo after the latest facts that emerged during the various episodes of La Pupa and the Nerdy Show. The young influencer accepted Barbara D’Uro’s invitation to participate in her program proving once again to be kind but above all a funny person.

In the course of the last few episodes, however, something seems to have tilted the relationship between Francesco and his partner Drusilla. The cause of this strong crisis is the irreverent Malena that guest on the program invited the influencer to spend a night with her in the villa.

An unexpected request against Chiofalo but especially his girlfriend Drusilla who did not take his words well at all. Within the famous video message that Malena sent to the competitor, there was also a joke against Gucci.

In fact, the actress ended by stating: “Of course I know you’re engaged but you promised her you’ll stick your hands in your pockets and she sure is a broad-minded woman. So if you accept, I run to you in the villa and let’s spend a night together “.

Drusilla Gucci ready to leave Francesco: “I’m disgusted”

Malena’s invitation was politely rejected by Francesco who, responding politely, said that his shipwrecked ex-girlfriend would not be ‘so broad-minded’. It is precisely her words that have infuriated Drusilla even more that, she has let herself go to a long and unexpected outburst.

Gucci within his Instagram profile has decided to intervene to clarify his position regarding what has been said. It is she who says: “You all asked me for an opinion on the episode of “La Pupa” and I waited today because I wanted to sleep on it. But how I feel doesn’t change ”.

“I am deeply disgusted and disgusted from what I’ve seen: both as a woman, who knows that man is engaged, to do what he did. Which sucks, both from his behavior because we had said certain things to each other “.

Finally Drusilla Gucci finished stating: “I’m really disgusted, I can’t think of another word. So that’s really enough, as far as I’m concerned we’re on a break, I’m consistent “.

The love story between the former shipwrecked and Francesco Chiofalo it thus seems to have suffered a strong setback. The competitor, however, still does not know anything about the decision made by his girlfriend regarding their relationship which could end at any moment.