The co-host of the third evening of the Sanremo Festival after the death of her last husband no longer wanted a love

Drusilla Foer was the co-host of the third evening of Sanremo Festival and has found enormous success. But what is known about his private life?

Actress, singer, author, screenwriter, painter: her real name at the registry office is Gianluca Gori and was born as a photographer. His family is wealthy and has lived abroad for years.

Not everyone knows that she has been married twice. His last marriage was with Hervé Foer, a descendant of the Dufour family and of Belgian origin, he died about ten years ago.

A tragic event that has greatly affected the life of Drusilla who no longer wanted a new love.

Drusilla Foer private life: the tragic death of her second husband

“About ten years ago I was returning from Belgium, where I lived with my husband. I came back saddened by the disappearance of my husband, I was sad. It’s hard to find a man like that “ – he said in a recent interview with Today is another day since Serena Bortone.

But before Hervè Drusilla she was married to another man, a Texan she herself described as hideous.

“I married him young because I had the need to leave home, he was a bit braggart, arrogant” – always confessed from Serena Bortone.

In the same interview she added that today many men try to conquer her but she doesn’t want to know: “They write to me, they tell me nice things, even vulgar ones. I tell them that I am a widow and they put their souls in peace ”.

But in his past also the tragic loss of two sisters in a plane crash. “We were four brothers, an older brother and two twins. The latter two are gone, they died in a plane crash. I was a long child, without shapes, my vision of that period was limited to my seductive aspect equal to an oleogram. I liked boys “.