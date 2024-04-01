She had a rough time, but luckily she's better now and has returned home. Drusilla Foer announces that she has left the hospital where she had been hospitalized in recent months due to dangerous bilateral pneumonia. The actress and singer, alter ego of Gianluca Gori, was forced to interrupt her tour of Italian theaters which she will resume in the coming months. “I was about to leave my feathers, or rather feathers. You do more Folies Bergère,” she announced with a video on social media. “Here I am, alive and well. It seems, they say, they assume that you won't get rid of me easily,” the artist continued.

“It was an important experience – he said – I'm still in recovery, I have to rest, a lot of rest, I have to do things calmly, take my time. I really had to postpone the tour: all those packed dates would have been a big danger, but from September I will be with you again in theaters all over Italy.” “I would like to thank all of you, because I have truly heard so many souls send me good thoughts. I also want to thank all the good things I have received from the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers at the Careggi hospital – she concluded – you really saved me, welcomed me and looked after me”.