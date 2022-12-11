“I hear myself more leniently and kindly than before. My life is now cluttered with success and commitment. One thing that enriches me. Sometimes I miss dinners with friends, being able to have an extra glass in the evening and sleep more the next day… I am very protective of what I have. I would like a more normal life, but I’m lucky. What is normality? Have the time. For oneself and therefore for others”. Thus Drusilla Foer, presenter of the Almanacco of the day after broadcast on Rai 2, guest of Mara Venier on Domenica In.

A short interview in which the former co-host of the Sanremo 2022 Festival spoke about herself with her usual irony. “The zip on my pants broke a little while ago… I’m a bit dumb, yes she – she joked at the beginning of a chat with Mara-. Great as a court. I’ve always eaten a lot but now I’m at an age where everything settles… I look like a boiler”. Then on the Festival: “After Sanremo I had come to myself … So I said to myself I’ll go to Mara when there will be a chance. At the right time”.

Did you expect the success of Sanremo? And how did you experience it? “Success is a pleasant thing and I had a lot of fun in Sanremo. The amount of success is not a discriminator for me. When you do this job, especially at my age, the quality, devotion and seriousness of the work you do matters a lot. I do the show in the theater whether there are 15 people or 2000…”.

“In Sanremo – she added – I got excited because I thought: I’m here in front of Italy to say something that I really feel is something miraculous”.