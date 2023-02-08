The Italian-Iranian activist, accompanied by Drusilla Foer, spoke about life in Iran

A very touching moment was offered during the second evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023 by Pegah Moshir Pour and Drusilla Foer. The first appeared alone on stage and she introduced herself as a “digital and human rights consultant and activist”. And she began to tell: “In Iran I could not have looked so dressed and made up and speak on a stage about rights, I would have been arrested and maybe even killed. This is why I have decided that fear no longer frightens us and I want to give a voice to a generation that grew up under a regime of terror and discrimination in one of the most beautiful countries in the world”.

Forced Paradise — Pegah continued: "Paradise comes from an ancient Persian term meaning ce "sheltered garden". So I ask you: does a forced paradise exist? Alas yes. How can you call a place that even kills children?". She spoke of Masha Amini, the girl killed by the moral police because she didn't wear the veil well and didn't cover all her hair.

Music is a human right — Pegah then said: “I thank you on behalf of all Iranian kids because you remind the world that music is a human right. And to better explain the drama that my peers are experiencing in our country, I would like to use the melodies and words of a song that has become the anthem of the revolution. Shervin Hajipour, who composed it, was arrested for this and his account silenced. The title is Baraye and means For”.

Baraye — The song won the Grammy 2023 award for Best Song for social change. Here are some verses:

To dance in the alleys

For terror when kissing

For my sister, your sister, our sisters

To change rusty minds

For the shame of poverty

For the regret of living an ordinary life

For kids who dive into dumpsters and their wishes

For this dictatorial economy

Drusilla Foer next to Pegah — When the song started, she entered the stage Drusilla Foer who recited a few verses and after each verse Pegah said what is the risk in Iran. For example, for being able to dance in the street or if you listen to Western music, you risk 10 years in prison. And then again it is forbidden to kiss or embrace on the street and the desire to express one’s femininity is paid for with one’s life. There are very many exploited children who live on begging and collecting waste. The regime also kills dogs, both street and owned. There are more than 18,000 intellectuals and political prisoners in prison. Also in Iran, homosexuals risk hanging.

