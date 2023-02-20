Two elements of the Texcoco Municipal Police, lost their lives when they were flagging the scene of an accident at kilometer 11 of the federal highway Los Reyes-Texcoco.

According to reports, the uniformed officers arrived at the place located in the Cuautlalpan areaafter receiving a report of a car accident, in which the driver collided with a pole and died.

However, when the officers were cordoning off the site, one more vehicle jumped the median and ran over three policemen; the driver is presumed to be traveling under the influence of alcohol.

His colleagues immediately requested the support of the emergency services, but paramedics who arrived at the scene confirmed the death of the cash identified as Victor Martinez Martinezwhile on the way to the hospital the officer died Valeria Katia González Bravo.

As for the third policeman, he arrived at the ISSEMYM hospital in Texcocoto receive emergency medical attention after being hit by the car while doing her job.

The driver responsible, who was allegedly traveling drunk, was arrested and presented to the Public Ministry, while personnel from the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) carried out the removal of the bodies.