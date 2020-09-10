Along with the resonant accident with Mikhail Efremov, for the reason that starting of the 12 months, 285 extra accidents have occurred in Moscow as a result of fault of drunk drivers. They claimed the lives of 43 folks, 354 extra had been injured. The visitors police say concerning the excessive severity of the implications of such accidents. Izvestia has found out what the authorities are doing to fight “drunk driving”.

Coronavirus will not be a decree

In Moscow, the variety of drunk visitors accidents has barely decreased, however nonetheless stays vital. Even the restrictions as a result of coronavirus don’t vastly have an effect on the statistics. For instance, in April, based on the visitors police, 9 folks died as a result of fault of drunk drivers, whereas in the identical month of final 12 months – none. For each 100 folks injured in such accidents, there are 12 deaths – one of many highest demise charges.

For eight months of 2020, the visitors police revealed and suppressed about 15 thousand details of drunk driving, stated the deputy head of the Moscow visitors police Alexei Diokin in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel. In complete, it included about 7.5 thousand drivers who refused to endure a medical examination.

Recall that refusal to acquire a medical examination entails a punishment within the type of deprivation of a driver’s license for a interval of 1.5-2 years and a superb of 30 thousand rubles.

Categorical verify

On the finish of final 12 months, the Ministry of Inner Affairs proposed to permit visitors law enforcement officials to verify completely all drivers for alcohol and medicines. Even those that haven’t any outward indicators of intoxication might be despatched for the check. This might be a preliminary check utilizing a non-contact alcohol detector that analyzes the air breathed out by an individual, or a conveyable paper drug check for speedy saliva evaluation.

Fast exams are designed to dot the i within the case when it’s troublesome to find out alcohol intoxication by eye. Such a process – with out witnesses and video filming – will take a lot much less time.

If the results of the categorical check is constructive, the motive force might be despatched for a medical examination so as to make clear the kind of drug used or the quantity of alcohol consumed.

Alcohol marker

The Ministry of Well being, in flip, recommended introducing a brand new obligatory check for continual alcoholism when acquiring or changing a driver’s license. It ought to have been indicated by the presence of carbohydrate-deficient transferrin within the blood, a CDT marker. Nevertheless, the innovation drew sharp criticism from the general public and even President Vladimir Putin due to the excessive price of exams, since it will result in a severe enhance in the price of medical certificates.

“CDT helps establish people who find themselves chronically unwell. If an individual can maintain out for a few weeks, then the check might be damaging, ”stated Igor Lazarev, a narcologist, candidate of medical sciences.

The Ministry of Well being first postponed the date of entry into power of the innovation, after which fully deserted the concept of ​​conducting obligatory exams for CDT markers.

Locked up

The Ministry of Trade and Commerce of Russia depends on alcolocks – they’ve been utilized in Europe for the reason that Nineties, and in 2022 their set up will turn into obligatory all through the EU. By the tip of the 12 months, the Ministry of Trade and Commerce plans to develop a “idea for the introduction into mass consumption” of alcolocks in Russia.

It’s assumed that automakers will obtain further factors for the set up of alcolocks inside the framework of the present system for assessing the localization of manufacturing.

In flip, the town authorities consider that there is no such thing as a want to put in these units on all automobiles in a row. Mikhail Kizlyk, head of the Middle for Site visitors Administration of the Moscow Authorities, says that alco locks ought to be put in on automobiles by these drivers who’ve already come throughout drunk driving.

In concept, alcolocks might be used on taxi or automotive sharing automobiles.

“Sadly, we now have many taxi rental corporations, allow holders can’t present a medical examination, why ought to they spend cash,” Andrei Popkov, head of the coordinating council of the Taxiist interregional commerce union of public transport staff, instructed Izvestia.

Taxi and automotive sharing in opposition to

Taxi and car-sharing operators criticize the introduction of alcolocks: they’re simple to deceive, and the excessive value – from 25 thousand to 120 thousand rubles – will entail a big enhance in transportation costs.

“If alco locks solved the issue of drunk drivers, they might have been put in way back and the primary to introduce not automotive sharing, however taxi operators and enormous taxi corporations, the place the issue of drunk drivers is extra pressing. Sadly, such a measure in automotive sharing is not going to be efficient, ”Ekaterina Morozova, co-founder of the BelkaCar automotive sharing service, instructed Izvestia. Based on her, alcolocks are simple to deceive. As well as, the set up of any electronics with out the approval of the producer or importer is a lack of guarantee and potential issues with the machine. Any moveable breathalyzer that’s related by way of USB might be pleased to take with customers as a memento.

“Putting in alcohol locks in taxi automobiles is not going to remedy the issue, however can solely negatively have an effect on your entire trade. Firstly, for taxi corporations it’s a severe price of putting in costly gear. Secondly, this can be a new and enormous subject for the actions of “grey” companies to bypass the software program of alcolocks “, – based on the press service of Citymobil.

The corporate believes that the taxi trade wants clear and clear management over the entry to the road of every driver by a distant medical examination mechanism, which can even permit monitoring the alcohol content material within the physique.

Medical examination on-line

The aforementioned distant medical examination of a driver utilizing a particular terminal is already utilized by some main gamers within the transport sector.

“The motive force sits on the level of departure (automotive fleet, taxi fleet …) on the terminal, enters his username and password or makes use of a magnetic card, after that he goes by all of the procedures dictated by the regulation of the Russian Federation: he measures the presence of alcohol vapors within the exhaled air, measures the stress and pulse , temperature. Additionally, the motive force can select complaints of ache within the physique. With the assistance of a video digital camera, mucous membranes are examined, after passing all of the procedures, the motive force confirms all the outcomes obtained and sends the information for processing to a medical employee, “Nikolay Yakin, a member of the Secure Capital group, director of the Dimeko firm, which produces related complexes. Based on him, distant medical examination is a number of instances cheaper than normal.

Nevertheless, this measure is opposite to the laws requiring the full-time presence of a health care provider. At present, a number of initiatives are being thought of that may totally legalize the conduct of medical examinations in a distant format.

A sober driver is unpopular

The present measures to scale back highway deaths are ineffective, says Maxim Kadakov, editor-in-chief of Za Rulem journal. “The principle criterion for which the whole lot is being carried out is not only highway accidents involving drunk drivers, however that is mortality in such accidents. Lately, the demise charge on the roads has been falling, whereas the demise charge in drunken accidents has remained unchanged. In 2015, 23 thousand folks died, and in 19 – 17 thousand. And the variety of fatalities in drunk visitors accidents doesn’t change: 4.8 thousand, 4.6 thousand folks … “- Kadakov summed up.

He additionally expressed shock that the “Sober Driver” service will not be common. “In giant cities there are each taxis and a sober driver. However an individual thinks: I’ll one way or the other come to an settlement, ”Kadakov stated.

Now the price of an hour of driving with a sober driver varies from 700 to 1.5 thousand rubles. Then – 10 rubles a minute. Less expensive than a superb and deprivation of rights.

Left drunk – stated goodbye to the automotive

The measures utilized to drunk drivers have to be toughened much more, the editor-in-chief of Za Rulem journal believes.