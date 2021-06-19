A drunken Delft citizen did not agree with his arrest to say the least and he showed this in a very peculiar way.











The Delft police received several reports of smoke nuisance from a garden last week. Officers decided to take a look and when they arrived in the street, there was already a strong smell of burning. “A resident was burning a log and some planks in his garden,” the police said. “This gave so much smoke that neighbors were really bothered by it.” The officers asked the man to put out the fire, but the Delft citizen did not like that. He refused to comply with the police’s request. “And he was now heavily under the influence of alcohol.”

Fire extinguisher

The officers gave him one last warning. If he didn’t put out the fire, he’d get a ticket for it. “The man still decided not to cooperate and the colleagues put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.” This to the great dismay of the man who immediately insulted one of the officers. He also received a warning for this. When the man kept going, the colleagues thought it was enough and they arrested the man.”



Quote

This time it didn’t smell of smoke, but of poop Delft Police

Once at the police station, the man became claustrophobic. He asked if he might be allowed to stay at the air yard. The officers did not find that a problem, but that turned out not to be very useful. “During his stay, he was asked several times whether he still had to use the toilet.” The drunken man said no, but once the Delft citizen was allowed to leave, it suddenly stank in the courtyard. “This time not to smoke, but to poop.” The man had relieved himself at the air yard. “On a plate, that is.”

The officers wouldn’t let him get away with it. “Of course he was allowed to clean up his own mess.” And he then left the office with two official reports.

