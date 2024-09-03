Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

A Russian soldier of the air defense unit of the Central Military District at the front in Avdiivka (symbolic image) © IMAGO/Stanislav Krasilnikov

The widow of a soldier killed near Avdiivka has turned to the Russian President with accusations against the commander, Alexei Ksenofontov.

Moscow – Alina Bolvinova claims that on March 9, 2024, the commander of the 25th Brigade, Alexei Ksenofontov, in a state of intoxication, gave a deliberately lethal order to storm enemy positions near Avdiivka.

Her husband Mikhail Shchebetun was part of the attack group. According to a report by the independent Russian publication Astra The Russian commander was awarded the title “Hero of Russia” one month after the mission.

Russian commander sends soldiers to their deaths in Ukraine war

The incident occurred as Russian troops launched an offensive on Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine. The town, which was home to about 32,000 people before the Ukraine war, had been the target of attacks by Russian forces since 2014. In October 2023, Russia intensified its efforts to bring the town under full control.

Alina Bolvinova, the soldier’s widow, reported Astrathat her husband took part in an attack commanded by Colonel Ksenofontov shortly before his death in February. Bolvinova said her husband called her for the last time on February 14, 2024, and suggested that this might be their last conversation, as the soldiers had been warned that their phones would be taken away at the deployment site. “The commander made it clear to them that they were being led to their deaths,” Bolvinova said. “How long will Brigade Commander Alexei Ksenofontov continue to mistreat, torture and deliberately send soldiers to their deaths?” she asked.

According to comrades, the commander of the 25th Brigade, Ksenofontov, nicknamed “Tiger”, was drunk that day and “in a bad mood” sent the mobilized soldiers and contract soldiers on a deadly attack.

Russian government speaks of “minimal losses” in Ukraine war

Despite these serious allegations, Ksenofontov was reportedly Astra and the Kremlin-friendly propagandist Vladimir Solovyov was awarded the title of “Hero of Russia”, the country’s highest medal of honor. This news led to a wave of indignation, especially among the soldiers’ relatives.

That same month, Russian lawyer and military blogger Andrei Morozov reported that a soldier who exposed Moscow’s heavy losses in the battle for Avdiivka committed suicide. Then-Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, however, claimed that Russia suffered only “minimal losses” in the battle. (jala)