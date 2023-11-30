Across New Zealand, 8,492 cars were stolen last year. We don’t know how many of them have been returned after four days, but it probably won’t be many. A pub owner thought he was going crazy when his Holden Colorado pick-up suddenly disappeared. He shares the images captured by the security cameras with the police and on social media.

After four days, the car thief apparently regretted his action and put the pickup back exactly where it was when the car was stolen. Under the windshield wiper was a note of apology from the car thief. It said, “Hey man, got your truck back. Sorry buddy, was drunk and needed a ride home. Left the keys locked in your pickup. Here are some things for your baby. Thank you and sorry’.

The things for the baby turn out to be toys. The car thief simply leaves the tent on the roof rack in place. The only thing the owner has lost is a few liters of fuel and the license plates. Police say they are still investigating the matter even though the vehicle has been returned to its owner. The café owner is especially happy that he has his Holden pick-up back.