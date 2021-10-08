If you’ve had too many cups of coffee, it’s a good idea to go home via the tram track. This woman had the right idea, but the execution falls short. Instead of taking the tram, she decided to drive her Hyundai onto the tram track. Police tracked down the drunk woman when she hit herself. The woman and her car were taken to the police station. There, her driver’s license was exchanged for a driving ban.

For most this would be the time to go home by taxi or public transport, take two paracetamol and drink plenty of water, but the woman had other plans. As she left the police station, she happily got back into the car to drive away. “We got into our service vehicle and quickly stopped the driver. This resulted in an arrest that the driver resisted.”

All in all it will be an expensive evening. She has now scored twice drink driving, driving without a license and driving under a driving ban (these are two different offences). Small detail: she is officially still ‘suspected’. Even more annoying for the woman is the fact that they are not traffic violations, but crimes. Lesson learned? Not quite: ‘Since she indicated that she would immediately start driving again when she was released, we confiscated her car.’