Drunk she rails against the director Vanzina, but he quotes a poem by Prévert to her

He goes on stage and interrupts the meeting with the director Enrico Vanzina to scream swear words and curses, then attacks the police who intervened to calm her down. It happened in Domodossola, during the cultural event “Domosophy”, which characterized the weekend with a busy program of meetings in the square. The protagonist of the episode is a 42-year-old woman, who was arrested by the military.

Obviously state of inebriation, after interrupting the meeting, the woman railed against the audience and guests. The Roman director continued her speech, also trying to dialogue with the woman, to whom he quoted a poem by Prévert about happiness.

Upon the arrival of carabinieri, alerted by those present, the woman also took it out on them, first insulting them and then attacking them with kicks and punches, and then throwing a glass bottle at them. The 42-year-old, already known to the police for numerous precedents, was therefore blocked: she must answer for resistance and violence against a public official.

