Krimi-Plzen: in the Czech Republic, a drunken Ukrainian beat two people because of a refusal to give a cigarette

In the Czech city of Pilsen, a drunk Ukrainian born in 1983, who called himself a “hero from Mariupol”, beat two people for refusing to give a cigarette. About it informs Crimi-Plzen portal.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 17, around 21:00 local time. According to the publication, the woman was relaxing in the park when a citizen of Ukraine approached her and asked for a cigarette. When she refused, he started calling her names in Ukrainian and kicking her. When an acquaintance of the woman decided to stand up for her, the Ukrainian knocked him to the ground and punched him in the face, the article says.

A woman passing by, who witnessed the conflict, began to shout at the attacker and demand to stop the fight. She also called the police and called her husband, who was nearby and was able to keep the Ukrainian until the police arrived. It is noted that the brawler was rude to the officers who arrived at the scene, claimed that he was a “hero from Mariupol” and “walked knee-deep in blood.” A rapid test showed that the man was intoxicated. He was taken to the police station.

