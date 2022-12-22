On Tuesday, December 20, while millions of excited people planned to see the open-top bus that transported the Argentine team after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup at the Obelisk, or at some point nearby, serious acts of imprudence were recorded that ended in injuries of various degrees.

One of them is the case of a fan who, in a drunken state, walked hanging from the protection fence of the Illia highway, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Retiro (Buenos Aires), he lost his balance, fell from a great height and bounced against the asphalt. As ‘La Nación’ was able to learn, due to the strong impact the man suffered several fractures, but was not at risk to his life.

In the images that went viral on social networks, a man dressed in shorts and with a bare torso can be seen walking hanging from the retaining rail of the highway on the side of the cornice of the same, just over the intersection of Del Libertador and Cerrito avenues. At one point the individual slipped and collapsed on the pavement, first with his legs and then with the rest of his body.. At that moment, the person recording stopped.

The place was attended by personnel from the 1 A Neighborhood Police Station of the City Police and an ambulance from the Emergency Medical Care System (Same), whose personnel identified visible injuries on the man and transferred him to the Fernández Hospital, with a diagnosis of a fall from height, reported the Buenos Aires Ministry of Security to ‘La Nación’.

The man, a Peruvian citizen, suffered a fracture in both ankles, left tibia, pelvis and was diagnosed with pneumothorax (accumulation of external or pulmonary air in the pleural cavity) and alcohol intoxication. According to the medical report, and despite the injuries suffered, his life was not at risk.

In addition, it was learned that the man is a Peruvian national and that the Flagrancy Unit arranged to carry out actions to investigate injuries, although there were no third parties involved in the incident.

Balance of injured in the festivities

The director of the Same of the city of Buenos Aires, Alberto Crescenti, said yesterday that the excesses that occurred on Tuesday at the celebration made it difficult to attend medical emergencies. “We couldn’t pick up the wounded because we were hit by rubble.”

“The figures for the previous Sunday (the day the national team won the World Cup) were about 340 injured”, he told ‘Radio La Red’ and highlighted that on Tuesday there were only about 24 people assisted by Same: “Most of them, 10 or 15, were the product of heavy alcohol intake. They fell from traffic lights, luminaires and Metrobus roofs, and suffered injuries, simple and exposed fractures.

In Buenos Aires, Argentina right now after the celebrations for the arrival of the national team.

As reported by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health: “The medical team provided care to 31 people, according to the last report delivered at 5:00 p.m. Among them, the majority were diagnosed with polytraumatisms due to falls and sharp injuries.”

Of this total number of people, 16 required transfers to different hospitals in the city of Buenos Aires, mainly the Ramos Mejía Hospital, Rivadavia, Fernández and Argerich Hospital.

According to Crescenti, the injured people were diagnosed with “polytrauma and fractures in the upper and lower limbs.”. In turn, two people suffered “a seizure and were treated on the spot.”

The injured were all adults, male, and indicated that all of them suffered falls from a height, but that none suffered serious injuries.

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA