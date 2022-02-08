Home page world

divide

Car wrecks stand on a street in Fürth. © Friedrich/vifogra/dpa

It could have ended much worse. A semitrailer driver comes off the road in Fürth – and crashes into dozens of cars on the edge. A passer-by escapes with minor injuries.

Fürth – A drunk truck driver rammed his trailer truck into dozens of parked cars on Tuesday evening in Fürth. The 50-year-old left a path of destruction for several hundred meters. Eventually he was arrested.

more on the subject Man threatens with hatchet in Kiel supermarket Two traffic accidents with five injured near Dreieich Two men seriously injured in garage fire

“I have never experienced such a devastation scenario,” said a spokesman for the Central Franconia police headquarters of the dpa. “One can only imagine the force with which the truck drove there. It could have been a nightmare scenario if there had been more pedestrians around there.” Three people were slightly injured, including the driver himself.

A drunk truck driver left a trail of destruction on the road in Fürth for several hundred meters. © vifogra / eyewitness/vifogra/dpa

According to the police, a total of 31 cars were damaged. The drunk “rammed it, touched it, pushed it in front of him and pushed it into a house,” the spokesman said. Several cars were on fire. There are clear signs of fire on one house, windows have shattered and shutters have melted. The fire brigade put out the fires. Because of the low temperatures, the residents of the damaged house were provided with a bus where they could stay.

Measured two per thousand

The driver, who measured around two per thousand breath alcohol, initially apparently drove through an intersection when it was red, the spokesman said. He then crashed into a car, the driver of which was slightly injured. Nevertheless, he drove on and probably accelerated. A passer-by was able to get to safety and was also slightly injured. The 50-year-old is now to be brought before an investigating judge. He may be in custody. Investigated for hit-and-run and assault. dpa