Snowmobile driver who threatened police officer and his family to be tried in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District

In the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, a court will hear the case of a local resident who threatened a traffic police inspector and his relatives. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR).

According to the department, on December 14, an Interior Ministry officer was patrolling the streets of the village of Yar-Sale in the Yamal district. He noticed a drunk man on a snowmobile and tried to stop him from driving dangerously. Then the aggressive man began threatening to use violence against the policeman and his family. In addition, the accused elbowed the window of the service car.

A case has been opened under Part 1 of Article 318 (“Threat of using violence against a government official and his relatives in connection with the performance of his official duties”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. It has already been referred to court.

