“Aviatorism”: Drunk Russians Break Into Moscow Airport’s Security Zone

Two drunk Russians sneaked into the closed area of ​​Domodedovo airport in Moscow and got caught. Details reported by Telegram channel “Aviatorism”.

Ivan, 42, and Samir, 22, climbed over the fence and found themselves in the protected area of ​​the airport on the evening of September 25. It is noted that at about 17:30, the security system at the airport was activated several times.

Aviation security officers responded to the alarm and, together with a rapid response team and a dog handler, moved to the site where the perimeter of the closed zone was breached. The hooligans were detained two minutes later.

According to the source, the friends did not have any prohibited substances with them. “The climbers were handed over to the police for further investigation,” the publication said. However, the actions of the troublemakers did not affect the airport’s operations.

Meanwhile, in the capital’s Sheremetyevo, a Czech citizen was detained because of a lighter. The object resembled a hand grenade in shape.