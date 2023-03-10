In Komi, a drunken father wounded his three-year-old daughter with a gun during a quarrel with his common-law wife

In Komi, a 34-year-old father was detained for the attempted murder of his three-year-old daughter. This was reported to Lente.ru in the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to investigators, on the evening of March 9, a drunken Russian quarreled with his common-law wife and began to threaten her with violence. The woman locked herself in the house with her daughter and refused to let her roommate into the house. Then he armed himself with a hunting rifle and shot at the door behind which the girl was. She received gunshot wounds.

The child was hospitalized. The girl’s life is not in danger. The issue of the arrest of the attacker is being resolved.

Earlier, a 38-year-old Russian was detained in Chita, who plunged a knife into the chest of a two-year-old daughter of friends.