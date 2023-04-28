In the Tyumen region, a drunk man driving a Toyota hit two 16-year-old schoolgirls

In the village of Sosnovka, Tyumen region, a man without a license driving a car knocked down two 16-year-old schoolgirls. This was reported by the traffic police department for the Russian region on the page in “In contact with”.

Previously, two teenagers walked along the side of the road, one of them along the edge of the carriageway. The Toyota car hit the schoolgirls and stopped, but then fled the scene of the accident.

Law enforcement officers detained the culprit of the accident – it turned out to be a 39-year-old local resident, the breathalyzer revealed the presence of alcohol in his blood. The victims received severe leg injuries, one of them had a pelvic injury – schoolgirls were hospitalized.

