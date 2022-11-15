In Volgograd, a father with many children raped his 35-year-old wife and harassed his five-year-old daughter

In Volgograd, a local resident is suspected of raping his 35-year-old wife and seducing a five-year-old child. On Tuesday, November 15, reports REN TV.

According to the agency, on October 31, a drunken Russian came home, attacked his wife, strangled and abused her. The couple’s young daughter then told her mother that her father had molested and harassed her all week when the rest of the family fell asleep.

After that, the mother of many children took three children and fled with them to Moscow. There she wrote a statement to the police. A case has now been filed and an investigation is underway.

Earlier it became known that in St. Petersburg, a 47-year-old father seduced his five-year-old daughter and fled to Togliatti, he is wanted.