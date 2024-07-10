In Primorye, a drunk man opened fire from a gun on a balcony

In Primorsky Krai, a drunk resident opened fire from a gun on the balcony of his apartment. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs,

At night, the duty station received a message that sounds of gunshots were heard in the settlement of Novoshakhtinsky on Berezovaya Street. The police officers who arrived at the call found a drunk citizen, who was taken to the police department.

He turned out to be a 35-year-old local resident with a criminal record. He repented and admitted his crime. No one was hurt in the incident.

The smoothbore gun was confiscated and sent for examination. A criminal case was opened under Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Hooliganism”). The Russian citizen faces up to seven years in prison. The question of choosing a preventive measure for him is being decided.

On June 3, it was reported that a drunk 25-year-old military man who opened fire in the city was detained in St. Petersburg.