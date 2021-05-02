In Yekaterinburg, a drunk Russian driver in a luxury Porsche car drove into the pre-trial detention center. The incident is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the city traffic police department.

According to the department, there were no casualties. The driver will be held liable under Part 1 of Article 12.8 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (“Driving a vehicle by a driver who is intoxicated”).

“I lost control and ran into the building of the pre-trial detention center. The driver was examined. The state of intoxication has been established, a protocol has been drawn up on the case of an administrative offense, ”the press service said.

Earlier it was reported about the initiative of the LDPR faction to submit to the State Duma a bill on the confiscation of the cars of violators.