In Kirov, a drunk driver tried to hide from the police in the bushes of peonies

In Kirov, the police detained a drunk driver who tried to run away from them and hide in the peony bushes. This was reported by the Telegram channel SHOT.

According to the channel, the man was drinking with friends near one of the driving schools. His buddies went home in a taxi, and he decided to use his own car. The drunk driver was noticed by law enforcement officers and stopped his car, after which the man jumped out of the passenger compartment.

The Russian tried to escape from the security forces through the yards, after which he hid in the bushes of peonies. However, despite the disguise, the intruder was quickly discovered.

The man was taken to the ward. He faces deprivation of rights for a year and a half and a fine of 30 thousand rubles.

Earlier in Pskov, three traffic police crews chased a drunken man who ran into a policeman while driving his car.