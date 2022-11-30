In Ishimbay, a drunken man beat a woman in a bathhouse because of jealousy for a friend and fled

In the city of Ishimbay in Bashkortostan, a man beat his beloved in a bathhouse for an hour, as he was jealous of her friend. This is reported Telegram-channel Mash Batash.

According to him, the man was in a relationship with his lover for four months. They decided to go to the recreation center in the village of Makarovo with friends. Then it seemed to the drunk Russian that his chosen one had feelings for a friend.

A drunken man beat a woman in an empty bathhouse, and then ran away from the camp site. The victim had bruises, abrasions and bruised cheekbones on her body. After the incident, she wrote a statement to the police.

