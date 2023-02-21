Juarez City.- After having a few beers, a man started driving in a rampant way on the outskirts of Ciudad Universitaria and circled firefighters, also known as “cerritos”, until he ran over a few students and killed one of them.

According to unofficial sources, the fatality responded to the name of 17-year-old Edith SX, who was a Cecytech 11 student, located in the same school complex located in Juarez City.

Four other students who were injured were taken in private cars to nearby hospitals.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Eliot Daniel SC, who drove a 2007 Saturn maroon after drinking four beers, according to local media.