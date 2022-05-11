Drama Treviso, the victim’s father: “Why is he already free?”

There tragedy from Trevisowhich cost the life of a young boyoverwhelmed and killed from a policeman while returning home continues to argue. Davide Pavan – reads the Corriere della Sera – it was embossed from her motorcycle after the agent’s car rammed him. For the 17 years old there wasn’t nothing to dothe impact with the asphalt is too strong: it is died instantly. The policeman drove with a alcohol level three times superior to the limits of law, for this he was immediately put to the domiciliary. But he is already free again. “They had to throw away the key, what is someone like that doing us out? ». Claudio Pavan does not give himself peace.

The agent – continues the Courier – is already free, the arrests domiciliary They were revoked despite the accusation of street murder. Davide’s father says he hopes “for a process which gives justice and also serves as an example“. The agent entrusts his lawyer a few words:” I would like to write to the victim’s family, tell him that I am sorry infinitely. But I fear that, in this moment, everything what I say would be misinterpreted“.

