After visiting a restaurant, four drunk men want to call an Uber taxi. When they see the car, they get in. But they have no idea which celebrity is driving them.

Noosa (Australia) – The idea behind it was exemplary: Four young men have consumed so much alcohol after a long visit to a restaurant that they decide not to drive themselves anymore. Instead, they want to call a taxi to take them home. You decide to take an Uber taxi. What happens after that is just curious. As the young men walk into the restaurant parking lot, they see a car that they think is a private Uber taxi. In a good mood and drunk, they get into the vehicle and don’t pay attention to who is behind the wheel. But the “chauffeur” explains to the young men that he is not an Uber driver. In vain: You simply no longer understand it – or maybe you don’t want to understand it in your intoxication. Instead, the celebrants offer him money to drive them to a nearby street. Finally the man agrees and drives off. But only halfway through the route do the men realize who is actually driving them.

The lunatic: It is none other than Australia's ex-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd! The 63-year-old actually planned to dine in the restaurant with his daughter Jessica, as reported by 24auto.de. He had first let them get off at the restaurant in the pouring rain and then looked for a parking space. At that moment, Jessica Rudd observes how the four complete strangers squeeze into their father's car. She describes this with amusement in a tweet. The Post caused a sensation on Twitter. Some of the answers are at least as amusing as the original tweet itself. "Did he ask you to wear masks? Did he offer them water? Will he also pick me up in 30 minutes? "Asks a user ironically. Another adds, "Uber driver: My name is Kevin and I'm here to help out."