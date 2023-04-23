FromTeresa Toth close

In Thailand, a young man saves himself on a buoy after swimming while drunk. It was very fortunate that a local fisherman found him.

Pattaya – A boatman has made an unusual discovery off the coast of Thailand: in the middle of the sea, a young man in swimming trunks is clinging to a yellow buoy. The Briton had apparently had too much to drink and was awaiting rescue to bring him safely back to shore.

As the Picture reported that on March 29th at 7:00 a.m. the Briton had decided, intoxicated, to cool off in the cool water. “I wake up, I’m going out. Oh, swimming is a good idea. I swim, swim, swim,” the young man told the local fisherman, who helped the helpless drunk onto his boat and filmed the scenario. In the video, he can be seen smiling as he stands on the float and gives a thumbs-up to be picked up by the passing boat.

Briton saved by buoy in Thailand: tourist swam three kilometers intoxicated

According to the British daily Daily Mail the man was on vacation in the party city of Pattaya and had probably drunk too much during a party night. The man is said to have swum a full three kilometers until his strength left him and he saved himself on the buoy. The man didn’t seem to realize how dangerous his situation was. Staggering, he told the local boatman about his swimming action.

Across from Daily Mail Said the boat captain, Charawat Rasrikrit, that the young man was unharmed and that he had taken him back to his hotel on the beach. It was very lucky that he found the British tourist on the buoy at all, since it was a holiday and then there were usually hardly any boats on the road. “Perhaps the Buddha brought me to this area of ​​the sea to help him,” Rasrikrit said.

Briton rescued off coast of Thailand: “Lots of tourists getting into trouble”

However, it should not have been the first time that he met a tourist who needed help, as the Thai says. “I see a lot of tourists getting into trouble here. Many behave strangely when they come here.” (tt)

