Comala, Colima.- A official of the City Hall of eat itColima that drove his vehicle, apparently drunk state, collided against another car, in which they were traveling three youth who turned out with wounded.

The accident it was given for him inconvenient state of the official who impact against him another car by scope.

the events occurred last friday night on the road to entrance of the Headboard municipalIn front of a restaurant by name “The Eater“.

In this mishap there was people who suffered injuries in different parts of the body who were in the impacted car.

It was made known that Óscar “N”, director of Municipal Development and Ecologyhe was driving a Toyota brand vehicle, Avanza line, with license plates from the state of Colima.

It would have been an oversight when rear-ended against a car of the Toyota brand, Yaris line, with license plates of the same state, and later it hit a pole, due to the speed it was carrying.

The occupants of the Yaris vehicle were injured and were aided by elements of the Municipal Unit of Civil protectionwhile the elements of the Municipal Transit Directorate took over the scene of the mishap.

According to unofficial versions collected by local media, the official would have been transferred to Villa de Alvarez although the mishap it happened in Comalapresumably to protect him from the corresponding sanction.

And minutes later there would be stepped out of the command without more than a certificate breathalyzer with a degree of “Alcoholic breath“, which caused suspicion.