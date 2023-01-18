A novice driver was caught by police because he drove a fake police car.

And of course that is not allowed. The incident occurred on the A10 near our capital. We’re talking about an Audi with a flashing blue light driving down the highway at high speed. When the car drove past a real recognizable police car, he suddenly slowed down a lot and turned off his flashing lights. Reason enough for the agents to give chase.

Novice driver in a fake police car

Look, everyone has ever dreamed about driving a police car. Nice and hard tearing, while everyone moves aside for you. Still a childhood dream. This novice driver has put that into practice, I have to give him that. However, if you would like to do this go to the police and send a letter of application.

The real police don’t appreciate this kind of pranks. They had the novice driver in their sights, because the car only had a blue flashing light behind the windscreen. That is not the case with a real inconspicuous police car. Well, the car has been parked. That flashing light looked like this:

Caught

The driver had borrowed the car from his father. Yes, I’m not kidding. It is unclear what Audi is concerned with, but the presumably young driver bought a blue lamp himself and placed it behind the windscreen. But the story doesn’t stop here, no. The cops smoke something.

What seems? The wannabe policeman had quite a bit to drink. In fact, he had drunk more than 6.5 times too much (580 ug/l). This in combination with speeding is simply dangerous. The cops thought so too. The driver’s license has been taken away for at least five months, the blue flash lamp has been confiscated and the boy has to take a course at the CBR. In addition, he also has to pay some fines, according to him Jeroen Heuts of the Amsterdam Police Unit on Twitter

