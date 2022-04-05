The Brazilian jokes on Instagram by replying to the malice of those who would like him not sober in training. He posts the goal (with tunnel) to Lorient and laughs: “I was drunk …”

The reply came from the field first, and then on social networks, with a message intended for those who accuse him of not training, or maybe doing it not sober. So here is the video on Instagram of his second goal on Sunday at Lorient, embroidered with a tunnel to an opponent, and the joke: “I succeeded because I was drunk, as they say”.

Field response – In fact, in recent days, from the RmcSport portal the voice of a Neymar not always at his best at training, where indeed he would have even presented himself drunk. A provocation by one of the most prominent commentators, which of course has been taken up everywhere. And it did not go unnoticed by the player’s clan, among the most contested after the elimination in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Also on Sunday, PSG fans booed Neymar, like Pochettino and Ramos. But the Brazilian responded in his own way, with the first and last of the 5 goals scored against Lorient. A performance, that of Neymar, of a good level, of 8 for the Equipe that placed him among the three best of the race. See also Miami, draw the draw. Sinner and Berrettini towards the derby in the quarterfinals

And social irony – And so came the social response to the criticisms, with a touch of irony that never hurts. Also because Neymar has no intention of leaving PSG, where he is under contract until 2025, despite the rumors of the Equipe on the fact that the former Blaugrana is under scrutiny, as much as Messi. Perhaps also for this reason, Neymar presented himself in front of the microphones after the match, to reaffirm his ambitions: “Leaving the Champions League was even more painful for us. We don’t like to lose, but we have to look ahead ”. With him on the pitch.

April 5, 2022 (change April 5, 2022 | 11:10)

