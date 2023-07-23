A drunken resident of Moscow tried to enter the Kremlin

A drunken resident of Moscow tried to stop by the Kremlin, where, according to him, he was supposed to have a business meeting. About it informs SHOT.

According to the publication, the 40-year-old Muscovite, being in a state of intoxication, decided to present his business ideas in the Kremlin. He went to the center of the capital from Chertanov, reached Red Square without incident, but could not get through security.

The man was arrested and tested for alcohol content. The offender is now on trial for drunk driving.

In January, police detained a 21-year-old native of Uzbekistan suspected of stealing seven electric ventilation valves from a building on the Kremlin grounds. An attacker climbed into the ventilation of the building of the Kremlin museum complex during the restoration of the building of the Middle Trading Rows