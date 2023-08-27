A drunken passenger on the Magadan-Moscow flight tried to hijack the plane while landing at Sheremetyevo Airport. This is reported REN TV.

The crew members decided to transfer the brawler to another place because of his inappropriate behavior in the cabin. After that, the man threatened that he would seize the aircraft.

The violator of the order was detained. The issue of initiating a criminal case is being resolved.

Earlier, a plane that had taken off from Moscow to Blagoveshchensk made an emergency landing in Krasnoyarsk due to a drunken brawl of a passenger.