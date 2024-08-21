Police detain man who stabbed 5 people in Kuban hotel

Police have detained a man who committed a stabbing in a Kuban hotel. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the press service of the Krasnodar Territory Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The duty unit received a message from a hotel in the village of Golubitskaya, where a drunk attacked several people with a knife. The police officers who arrived at the call neutralized the 53-year-old resident of the Ryazan region.

He injured two hotel owners and three guests. All of them were hospitalized. Doctors are providing them with the necessary medical care.

A criminal case has been opened against the detainee under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm”); he faces up to 12 years in prison.

On August 19, it was reported that a court in Novosibirsk arrested a man who attacked an 18-year-old boy with a hammer who stood up for a florist girl.