In United States, three women They lost their lives in a fort accident automobile in California. According to reports, the driverallegedly under the influence of alcohol, I would have run a red light causing the collision with the car in which the victims were traveling.

The strong accident claimed the lives of Yesenia Olaez, 33 years old, her sister-in-law Alejandra Olaez, also 33 years old, and the driver of the vehicle, Lorena Morales. The women, who returned from celebrate a baby showerdied instantly due to the impact.

The person responsible for the accident, identified as Victor Siharath, 36, was identified by authorities as the sole occupant of the vehicle and was charged with multiple charges, including three of murderdue to driving in drunk state.

Lorena Morales, after the shockwas rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to serious injuries sustained in the accident.

District Attorney Gascón expressed his dismay at the pain caused to the families and the community for Siharath's actions.

In the midst of the tragedy, the family of the victims He shared his pain and memories. Blanca González, Yesenia's sister, described the situation as an immense loss and remembered Yesenia as an exceptional mother and sister.

Brian González, visibly affected, lamented Yesenia's premature departure and expressed his wish that she could have seen his growth.