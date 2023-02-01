Don’t let yourself be surprised, but you can be surprised. This drunk man just keeps driving.

Man, man, man. In principle, you can keep shaking your head as Rob Geus for the rest of your life. Humanity is always able to surprise you in bizarre ways. And we’re not even talking about kids or 18-year-olds, who you know use only a few brain cells to actively participate in life and keep their pants dry.

No, today is about a 63-year-old man from Den Bosch. It was picked off the A2 at the end of the afternoon just past Vught yesterday. After a breath test, he turned out to have a little too little blood in his alcohol. This is reported by Omroep Brabant. The man was not speeding, on the contrary. At a snail’s pace of 50 km/h, he roared over the A2, where an environmentally polluting and hardly comprehensible 100 km/h is allowed!

Drunk man won’t stop

So far not very strange. Now you can raise a tree about consuming alcohol in broad daylight. There is a certain melancholy in it. But OK, it happened. Despite the fact that he drove very slowly, it took a while before the police could apprehend the drunk man. The driver did not feel like stopping at all and ignored all ‘STOP POLICE!’ signs.

The police arrested the man. Both the driver and the car were taken to the station. Naturally, the man could not blow a P when he was arrested. A blood test had to show how much he had drunk. That turned out to be more than six times the permitted amount. Six times! That’s just pretty, almost. Then you must have drunk at least 12-14 units before you are arrested. In the meantime, a few glasses will have been broken (1 per hour). So then you have been seriously playing skittles during the day.

Collecting driver’s license (so it doesn’t help)

Naturally, his driver’s license was confiscated by the local hermandad. His car, however, is not. However, he received several warnings that he absolutely not was allowed to use his car and had to have it picked up by someone else. The agents probably already sensed from their water that it was going the wrong way.

And sure enough, it happened! The drunkard actually immediately got back in the car to drive home. You don’t expect it. Fortunately, the officers had him in their sights quite quickly and were able to overrun him. The driver will soon appear in court to answer for himself. Poor judge. If you have studied for years and worked really hard, you can then listen to the stories of drunks.

Through: The Telegraph

