You can’t lose what you don’t have. A man in the Zaanstreek must have thought that prior to this incident. A police car was waiting at the traffic light when it received a tailgating without mutual consent. The perpetrator did not stop to fill out the claim form, but ran away.

After a short chase, the man stopped. The officers found a driver who supposedly had a sore throat and had a lot of empty cans in his car. It is not known whether the road was seen. A breathalyzer did show that he had just had too much to drink – and this result was confirmed at the police station.

The blood alcohol level was high enough to lose the driver’s license, but the officers did not take his driver’s license. You can guess the reason: there was no question of a driver’s license. The man has not just found an ultimate life hack here, because he will of course receive a nice fine for driving without a driver’s license. This is in addition to the fine for driving with alcohol.

It didn’t stop there though. The police reported on Facebook: ‘In addition, he also had a ticket open for a court decision. He was also able to pay this immediately.’