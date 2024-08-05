Ciudad Juárez— An apparently drunk driver crashed into two vehicles, overturned his truck and was still able to escape on foot, after causing the accident on Rafael Pérez Serna Avenue and Hermanos Escobar, early this morning.

Elements of the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) attended the crash shortly before 5:00 a.m., said a commander of the corporation.

The driver of a red Jeep Cherokee hit a Nissan Versa, then a gray pickup truck, vehicles that were waiting for the light to change at the intersection, according to witnesses.

After the impact, the Jeep overturned but its owner got out of the vehicle and left, leaving behind belongings and several cans of beer.

The Traffic Safety agents prepared the initial expert report of the crash-rollover and with the help of some civilians they put the Jeep on its axle, to take it to a municipal government impound lot.