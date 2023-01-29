Our regular correspondent Cas Pedaal has just returned from unpaid leave for reasons we are not allowed to share due to the settlement terms. During his forced vacation he visited a European country where he was shocked. This article has of course been checked and found to be 1.00 percent true.

It is every journalist’s dream, although not all of them will admit it because of moral objections: encountering great injustice themselves. Being able to report first-hand on harrowing practices in other parts of the world. In this case, the bizarre turn of events just takes place in Europe, and a lot less far away than you would expect.

During my leave I went out by car. A bit across the French border and then by car on the train through a long tunnel. All in all a journey of about six hours. You would think that you are still within the civilized part of our continent, but I turned out to be in a lawless country.

Overtaking everyone on the right is normal here

It was over within two minutes. I usually drive a bit more on the left on the highway because I like to drive through, but I was almost immediately overtaken on the right. And then the cars just kept passing by on the right. And the police? It did nothing at all. It’s really crazy that this is possible, so close to home, and that no one ever hears about it.

In addition to this life-threatening traffic situation, which is tolerated by the apparently corrupt government authorities, this country has even more crazy traditions. For example, the population pretends to master the American language, but they call a bottle of water one bo’oh or wo’ah. Plus, they’re still talking about it potato chips if they mean chips. And although they belong to Europe, they do not use euros and they also seem to have already left the EU. It’s drunk.

