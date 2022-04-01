Really bad day, yesterday, for Reyer Venice. The basketball club had to deal with the troubles caused by one of its members, the player Victor Sandersguilty of having collected a long series of road crimes. Sanders got into his car drunk, took the A27 in the wrong direction and traveled 40 kilometers before being stopped by the Traffic Police in Conegliano after the reports of many frightened motorists.

The player tested positive for alcohol test and also to the anti-drug one. Marijuana was recovered in the car, a Volkswagen Golf. To begin with, Sanders will have to pay 13 thousand euro fine; in addition, his driving license was withdrawn. Venetian society immediately distanced itself from his behavior. And it went well for him too, because if after all those miles in the wrong direction he is still alive, he really has to thank his good luck and the fact that at five in the morning, the time of the disastrous journey, there was no traffic.

The 27-year-old, by the way, a few hours earlier he had been the protagonist of a fight. Before taking the highway in the wrong direction, Sanders had been identified by the Mestre carabinieri for a fight in a room near the station. The event happened at three in the morning and for some reason he still managed to get behind the wheel.

This is the team statement: “Umana Reyer Venezia, having taken note of the deplorable and very serious events, dissociates and deplores with absolute firmness the conduct of its card holder involved Victor Sanders. This conduct, without prejudice to any legal responsibility of the aforementioned athlete, is in total contrast with the values ​​of the Reyer Project – strongly shared with its loyal participants, supporters and Partners with whom the Company is pleased to collaborate – which the same wanted certify through the ESI2010 certification, obtained in 2010 as the first professional sports body by the Ethical Certification Institute in Sport. Consequently, also in order to protect the aforementioned values ​​and its image and reputation in the most appropriate way, the Company will adopt the most appropriate measures against the cardholder involvedoffering in any case its widest availability and collaboration to the competent Authorities“.