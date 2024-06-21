Ciudad Juárez— A man who walked around naked and caused acts of nuisance was arrested this morning by municipal police on Miguel de la Madrid and Antonio Salais streets in the Héroes de la Revolución neighborhood.

A coordinator from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) reported that they received calls from citizens alerting about a naked, drunk man who was bothering people in the sector, so units were assigned to address the complaint.

They found a man who was naked on the sidewalk and put him into a patrol car; they found his clothes scattered several meters away.

He was taken to a cell at the South station due to administrative misconduct.