At least thirteen Dutch people were injured in Cambodia on Sunday when a drunk guest drove into them during a wedding. The bride was also injured, Cambodian media report. It is about a Dutch woman who married a Cambodian from Amsterdam, a family member of one of the guests present told this site.



Caspar Naber, Henk van Gelder, Jip Trommelen



07-08-23, 09:06

According to Cambodian media, a number of people were seriously injured, others suffered minor injuries. Nothing has been announced about their situation, but according to the family member of one of the Dutch guests, no one is in danger.

Two injured victims are believed to have come from Nijmegen. It would concern women aged 43 and 44. The two are known to each other. It is not clear how they are currently doing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case, is in contact with the local authorities and provides consular assistance to those involved. A number of Dutch people have been slightly injured, one of whom is still being treated in hospital. For privacy reasons, the ministry is not making any further statements about the identity or circumstances of the victims. The last victim has now also left the hospital. See also Weather service: Wednesday could break 40 degrees

Fourteen injured

The list of injured, published by Cambodian media, lists the names and nationalities of fourteen victims. Twelve of them have Dutch nationality, one has both Cambodian and Dutch nationality. It concerns a 43-year-old man who would be the groom and would work in Amsterdam as a plumber. One victim, a 32-year-old woman, has Vietnamese nationality.

The incident occurred at about 2:40 p.m. in the village of Chroy Neang Nguon, northern Siem Reap province. The drunk driver would have been a guest at the wedding party. He lost according to the Khmer Times took control of the vehicle and drove into the wedding tent.

Video footage shows how a silver-gray Toyota Tacoma hits the bride and then comes to a stop in the tent. The driver was then overpowered by wedding guests, who handed him over to the police.



See also In Front Page - Political disaffection in Latin America

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.