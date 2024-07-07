A three-year-old girl dies in a car accident, her father was driving drunk and without a license. Her mother and twin brother were unharmed

Last night in Villabate, on the outskirts of Palermo, A three-year-old girl died in a car accident. The car, a Volkswagen Polodriven by the little girl’s father, a forty-year-old, ended up against a wall in via Natta. The little girl, Aurora, was in the car traveling with her family: Her mother and twin brother were also with her, and they remained unharmed like their father.. The Carabinieri are investigating. According to the initial investigations conducted by the military, the father had a blood alcohol level above the limit of 0.50 micrograms per liter. He was driving without a licensebecause withdrawn, and the the car was uninsured. The Carabinieri of the Misilmeri company are trying to understand the dynamics of the accident to establish how little Aurora died. The body is at the Institute of Forensic Medicine to perform the autopsy ordered by the prosecutor.