The blogger began to eat expired food and got poisoned with fresh spinach

A blogger from the UK decided to eat expired food to prove its safety, but got poisoned with fresh spinach. About it informs insider.

Food technologist David Wren started a blog where he ate expired food and talked about his experiences. So he wanted to prove that sometimes the dates on the packaging do not indicate the need to throw away food. The man considers it his mission to reduce the amount of food wasted.

For example, in May 2023, he showed subscribers how to eat cheese, which expired in January. In addition, Wren drank milk 41 days after the expiration date without health consequences, and also ate yogurt that was 43 days past the expiration date. His only failure was spinach, which had not yet expired. The Briton added it to the paste and soon felt sick.

Leafy greens like spinach are a breeding ground for dangerous microorganisms like E. coli, noroviruses and salmonella. Wren believes that it was E. coli that caused his poisoning.

Earlier it was reported about a blogger who completely switched to a diet of raw meat and eggs. In addition, the man creates viral videos in which he eats raw lamb testicles, for which he was nicknamed the “King of the testicles.”