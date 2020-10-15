In Noginsk near Moscow, drunken dwarfs in a crowd attacked a resident of Moscow, who had come to visit a friend, and kicked him. The victim Lev Khlynovsky wrote about this on his page on the social network. “In contact with”by attaching a video taken before the conflict to the publication.

The incident took place near the Alcopolis bar, where several dwarfs were drinking alcoholic beverages. The man noticed them from the street and decided to capture them “for history.”

“When else will you see this. And they set me on fire and attacked in a crowd. Kick-ass in general. A crowd of drunken, inadequate feisty dwarfs! And in return you cannot write them down – they are small as children. The hand does not rise, ”the author of the post wrote (spelling and punctuation preserved).

The footage shows how the men in the institution drew attention to the young man with the camera and asked who had allowed him to shoot. In response, the Muscovite shouted that he was just passing by, but the dwarfs had already started running in his direction. Then one of the attackers armed himself with a hammer, which he took out of his jacket. After that, the shooting is interrupted, as the operator is knocked down.

“They knocked down, smashed the phone. They kicked me. I’m generally shocked. The whole body hurts. Bruises. They also threatened. They will not believe who to tell, ”concluded Hlynovsky.

In the comments, users noted that “filming on the sly is not a big deal.” Others, in turn, sympathized with the author of the post. There were also those who considered the video staged.

