A pirate car had run him off the road. Livio Babetto was unhurt from the accident, but a second car hit and killed him

A truly tragic fate that of Livio Babetto, a 44-year-old truck driver who, in the night between last Friday and Saturday, met a terrible end on the roads of Veneto. Thrown off the road by a first car, he was hit by a second as he managed to get out of his now wrecked car. There was nothing for him to do.

A another tragic weekend on Italian roads, what one has just left behind.

Three devastating clashes, that is cost the lives of 4 peopletook place within hours of each other, from Friday night to last Saturday morning.

When it was just after 6:00 in the morning, a very loud roar frightened the inhabitants of the historic district of Rome of the Garbatella. The noise came from the very violent collision between a scooter and a truck. Two eighteen-year-olds were traveling on board the two-wheeler, who unfortunately both lost their lives.

A few hours later, an 88-year-old woman lost her life. Her son got out of the car in which she was sitting in the passenger seat and the car, for reasons to be clarified, broke down wanton and crashed into one escarpment.

The tragic fate of Livio Babetto

In a certain sense, an even more cruel and mocking fate is that which befell Livio Babetto, 44 year old truck driver originally from Noale, in the province of Venice, which at 3:30 on Saturday morning met a terrible end.

He was on his way to work when the sun hadn’t yet come up. A motorist drunk he knocked him out off road and his car stopped, almost completely destroyed, in a ditch that runs along the Noalese road, in Quinto di Treviso.

He was most likely out unharmed or almost since the accident, so much so that he had managed to get out of the car by yourself.

However, fate wanted one to arrive at that very moment second carled by a woman, who did not see the man on foot and took him fully overwhelmedkilling him instantly.

The motorist of the first car had then walked away from the scene of the accident, only to be tracked down and stopped shortly after. Now he will have to answer for the crimes of drunk driving and failure to help.

The woman driving the second car tested negative for alcohol, but will now still be investigated for traffic homicide.