Wednesday, April 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Drunk driving | Kaius Niemi is not complaining about his sentence

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Drunk driving | Kaius Niemi is not complaining about his sentence

The former editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat was fined more than 23,000 euros for aggravated drunk driving.

Helsinki Sanomat’s former editor-in-chief Kaius Niemi is not complaining about his recent sentence, says his lawyer Kai Kotiranta.

On Wednesday of last week, the District Court of Helsinki sentenced Nieme to a hundred day fine for aggravated drunk driving. They accumulate a total of 23,800 euros to be paid.

In court, Niemi denied the charge of aggravated drunk driving, but admitted to basic drunk driving.

The district court verdict will therefore remain in force when both the prosecutor and Kaius Niemi are satisfied with it. Immediately after the verdict was announced last week, the prosecutor announced that he would not appeal the sentence.

On the cape had 0.59 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air when he was caught last November. It corresponds to about 1.3 or 1.4 parts per thousand.

The limit for serious drunk driving is 1.2 parts per thousand or 0.53 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air. In addition, sentencing requires by law that the situation could have caused a danger to the safety of others.

See also  HS interview | If Finland's and Sweden's NATO paths diverge, only Putin will benefit from it, says Sweden's Hultqvist

According to Niemi’s defense, Niemi’s act did not meet the hallmarks of aggravated drunk driving, because it took place in the Sanomatalo parking garage outside the scope of the Road Traffic Act and thus the act could not cause danger to anyone.

The district court considered that the hallmarks of the aggravated act of drunk driving were met because Niemi committed the act in a parking garage where there could have been other traffic during the act.

The creation of a promontory could thus have caused danger, even though no concrete danger arose in this case

Attorney Kotiranta says that Niemi is sorry and regrets what he did. He left the position of HS’s editor-in-chief right after the incident.

#Drunk #driving #Kaius #Niemi #complaining #sentence

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Podemos proposes the creation of a regional park of the Segura river and the orchard

Podemos proposes the creation of a regional park of the Segura river and the orchard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result