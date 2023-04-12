Drunk driving | Kaius Niemi is not complaining about his sentence

The former editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat was fined more than 23,000 euros for aggravated drunk driving.

Helsinki Sanomat’s former editor-in-chief Kaius Niemi is not complaining about his recent sentence, says his lawyer Kai Kotiranta.

On Wednesday of last week, the District Court of Helsinki sentenced Nieme to a hundred day fine for aggravated drunk driving. They accumulate a total of 23,800 euros to be paid.

In court, Niemi denied the charge of aggravated drunk driving, but admitted to basic drunk driving.

The district court verdict will therefore remain in force when both the prosecutor and Kaius Niemi are satisfied with it. Immediately after the verdict was announced last week, the prosecutor announced that he would not appeal the sentence.

On the cape had 0.59 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air when he was caught last November. It corresponds to about 1.3 or 1.4 parts per thousand.

The limit for serious drunk driving is 1.2 parts per thousand or 0.53 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air. In addition, sentencing requires by law that the situation could have caused a danger to the safety of others.

According to Niemi’s defense, Niemi’s act did not meet the hallmarks of aggravated drunk driving, because it took place in the Sanomatalo parking garage outside the scope of the Road Traffic Act and thus the act could not cause danger to anyone.

The district court considered that the hallmarks of the aggravated act of drunk driving were met because Niemi committed the act in a parking garage where there could have been other traffic during the act.

The creation of a promontory could thus have caused danger, even though no concrete danger arose in this case

Attorney Kotiranta says that Niemi is sorry and regrets what he did. He left the position of HS’s editor-in-chief right after the incident.